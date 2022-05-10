Haverford Financial Services Inc. Sells 5,799 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours accounts for about 2.6% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $11,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,902 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,364,000 after buying an additional 700,243 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 430.2% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 517,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after buying an additional 420,252 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,910,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,231,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,456,000 after acquiring an additional 376,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.94.

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.32. 3,731,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,189. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.21 and a 52-week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

