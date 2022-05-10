Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Hawaiian Electric Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.00-$2.20 EPS.

NYSE HE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.72. 1,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,021. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HE. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

