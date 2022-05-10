Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) will post ($1.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the lowest is ($1.13). Hawaiian posted earnings of ($1.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($3.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.64) to ($2.80). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($0.03). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $477.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

HA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.60. 976,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $48,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,183,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,332,000 after buying an additional 263,974 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 27.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,338,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,622,000 after buying an additional 1,139,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,659,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,858,000 after buying an additional 482,541 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the third quarter worth approximately $29,234,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 2,301.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,875,000 after buying an additional 1,065,576 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

