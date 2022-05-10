HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.522 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21.

HDFC Bank has a payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HDFC Bank to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDB stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HDB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,987,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,308,000 after purchasing an additional 141,143 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.