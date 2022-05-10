Head-To-Head Contrast: CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) & Empire Post Media (OTCMKTS:EMPM)

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) and Empire Post Media (OTCMKTS:EMPM – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CuriosityStream and Empire Post Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CuriosityStream -52.81% -20.79% -15.55% Empire Post Media N/A N/A N/A

This table compares CuriosityStream and Empire Post Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CuriosityStream $71.26 million 1.40 -$37.63 million ($0.94) -2.01 Empire Post Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Empire Post Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CuriosityStream.

Volatility & Risk

CuriosityStream has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empire Post Media has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CuriosityStream and Empire Post Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CuriosityStream 1 1 5 0 2.57 Empire Post Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

CuriosityStream currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 376.19%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.4% of CuriosityStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.0% of CuriosityStream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About CuriosityStream (Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc. operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales. It offers streaming content through devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, computers, streaming media players, game consoles, and mobile devices. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 23 million total paying subscribers, including direct subscribers, partner direct subscribers, and bundled MVPD subscribers. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Empire Post Media (Get Rating)

Empire Post Media, Inc. is an entertainment company pursuing opportunities in the television field, based on bringing cost-effective production methodology and 3D technology to established television genres. The Firm focuses on three key areas in the television industry: post-production services; 2D to 3D conversion; and the creation, development, production and marketing of 2D/3D television programming. The company was founded by Peter Dunn on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

