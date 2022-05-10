Head to Head Contrast: International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) vs. AMREP (NYSE:AXR)

International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) and AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for International Land Alliance and AMREP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Land Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A AMREP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.1% of International Land Alliance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of AMREP shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of International Land Alliance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of AMREP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Land Alliance and AMREP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Land Alliance $520,000.00 23.51 -$5.06 million N/A N/A AMREP $40.07 million 2.39 $7.39 million $1.30 10.04

AMREP has higher revenue and earnings than International Land Alliance.

Profitability

This table compares International Land Alliance and AMREP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Land Alliance N/A N/A N/A AMREP 17.69% 10.60% 9.58%

Summary

AMREP beats International Land Alliance on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Land Alliance (Get Rating)

International Land Alliance, Inc. operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California Northern region of Mexico. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; improving the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

About AMREP (Get Rating)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2021, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes. It also owns subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land located in Rio Rancho. Additionally, the company focuses on developing single-family detached homes and attached townhomes. AMREP Corporation was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

