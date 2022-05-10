Head-To-Head Survey: Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) vs. Assure (NASDAQ:IONM)

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) and Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Assure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare $27.04 million 4.72 $4.12 million $1.28 5.98 Assure $29.19 million 1.30 -$2.76 million ($0.22) -13.32

Sensus Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Assure. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sensus Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare 62.07% 38.23% 30.34% Assure -9.44% -11.57% -6.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.5% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.7% of Assure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sensus Healthcare and Assure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare 0 0 2 0 3.00 Assure 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sensus Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. Assure has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 207.17%. Given Assure’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Assure is more favorable than Sensus Healthcare.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Assure on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc., a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems; and in-office laser rental services. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons and eye shields, ultrasound probe film, and disposable applicator tips to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Assure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. The company has operations in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah, the United States. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

