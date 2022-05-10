Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.01). Health Catalyst posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.08.

NASDAQ:HCAT traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $13.00. 61,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,486. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.63. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $701.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $46,040.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,705.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $131,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,316 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,286 shares of company stock worth $934,979. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 667.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

