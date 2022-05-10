Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Heritage Commerce has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years. Heritage Commerce has a payout ratio of 44.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heritage Commerce to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $678.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.02. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 8.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 3,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $40,729.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,079,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,644,000 after purchasing an additional 108,876 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,083,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 25,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 63,697 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.