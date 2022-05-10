Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 232.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HRTX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.61 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 255.58% and a negative return on equity of 159.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,672,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,023,000 after purchasing an additional 151,019 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,421,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,644,000 after buying an additional 517,367 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,254,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,105,000 after buying an additional 952,969 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 3,034,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,702,000 after buying an additional 542,589 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

