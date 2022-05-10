Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $14.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.31.

HT stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $382.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $12.42.

Hersha Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:HT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 95.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 129,827 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 352,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 49,966 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 88,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 29,617 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth $6,188,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

