Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.32 million. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Heska updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Heska stock traded down $10.89 on Monday, hitting $89.95. The stock had a trading volume of 182,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,963. Heska has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $970.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -817.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,701,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,329,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 202,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,013,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,040,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Heska from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.67.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

