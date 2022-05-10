HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 13,835 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $47,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 407.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 20,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $381.09 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.77 and a 1-year high of $438.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.54.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

