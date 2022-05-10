HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 20,574 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sempra worth $43,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $162.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.48%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.90.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

