HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 23,588 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $38,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 48,666 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 528,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,682,000 after buying an additional 64,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $143.51 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.91 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.42.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

