HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 181,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,502,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.86% of Valmont Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 855,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,117,000 after buying an additional 178,672 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,331,000 after purchasing an additional 51,090 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Valmont Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 800,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,290,000 after purchasing an additional 50,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Valmont Industries by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 126,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,806,000 after purchasing an additional 38,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

NYSE:VMI opened at $244.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.16 and a 200-day moving average of $238.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $277.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VMI shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $1,833,169.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,955.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total transaction of $199,937.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.