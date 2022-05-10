HighTower Advisors LLC Has $56.98 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of American Water Works worth $56,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

NYSE AWK opened at $145.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.09. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.20 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 33.99%.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.