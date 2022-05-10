HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 210,993 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.24% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $50,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.53. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

