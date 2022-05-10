HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 9,140 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $39,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.20.

FDS stock opened at $363.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $420.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.53. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.55 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total transaction of $534,833.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,385.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total transaction of $740,337.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,398.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,272,402. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

