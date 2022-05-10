HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,656 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Williams Companies worth $41,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Williams Companies by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Williams Companies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after buying an additional 21,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,400,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,261,000 after purchasing an additional 140,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.93.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.24.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

