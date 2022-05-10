Hillenbrand, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2175 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Hillenbrand has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Hillenbrand has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Shares of HI stock opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.88. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

