Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HI. StockNews.com lowered Hillenbrand from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

NYSE HI traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.05. The stock had a trading volume of 743,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,682. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.88. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

