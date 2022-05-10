Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on May 27th

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Hilltop has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Hilltop has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hilltop to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.17. Hilltop has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $39.14.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Hilltop’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

HTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hilltop by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Hilltop by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 351.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 63,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 18,917 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

