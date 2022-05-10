Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average is $50.07. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $36.95 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.08.
HGV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.
Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.
