HoDooi One Day Volume Reaches $1.02 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HoDooi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00527875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00037364 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 46.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00098458 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,792.71 or 2.06850437 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

