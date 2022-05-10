Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 49,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 346,799 shares.The stock last traded at $8.74 and had previously closed at $9.12.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HLLY shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Holley Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $33,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $91,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,673,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,922,494.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,040,000.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,547,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,781,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,392,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,093,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

