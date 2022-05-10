Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.50

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 27968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

HOMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 56,019 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 19,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

