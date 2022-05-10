Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of HMN opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.54. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,165,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,973,000 after purchasing an additional 39,045 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,976,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,520,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,848,000 after purchasing an additional 48,589 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 874,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,574,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 803,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 69,886 shares during the period.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

