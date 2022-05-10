Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.07% of Horizon Bancorp worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBNC. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 25.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,047,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBNC traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $17.44. 2,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,174. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $759.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 34.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HBNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

