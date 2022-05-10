HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $1,698.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Firework Games (FIRE) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000228 BTC.

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

FireFlame Inu (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC.

EverGrowCoin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ElementX (FIRE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Egoras Credit (EGC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.80 or 0.00498307 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars.

