Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,603 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of Hubbell worth $58,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.93. 346,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,773. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.76 and a 52 week high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.00.

About Hubbell (Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.