Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Receives $24.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Humanigen stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,052. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -1.01.

Humanigen ( NASDAQ:HGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 24,421.51% and a negative net margin of 4,640.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Humanigen will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward P. Jordan bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dale Chappell purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,059,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,140,310 over the last ninety days. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murchinson Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth about $3,993,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 2,162.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 886,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 847,109 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter valued at about $3,121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 2,996.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 435,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of anti-inflammatory immunology and immuno-oncology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

