Humaniq Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $36,809.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (HMQ) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a market cap of $997,321.48 and approximately $36,809.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

