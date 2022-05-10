Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) to report $1.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the highest is $1.71 billion. Huntington Bancshares posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year sales of $6.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

In related news, Director Richard H. King purchased 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $30,012.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,119,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,382,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

