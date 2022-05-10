Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,474 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,306 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Huntington Bancshares worth $15,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $8,250,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 287,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 103,989 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $2,236,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

HBAN stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.72. 603,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,340,135. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.99%.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

