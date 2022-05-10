Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.98

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.98 and last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 218232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

In related news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour acquired 14,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,581,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,239,387,000 after buying an additional 1,802,869 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,994,000 after buying an additional 5,513,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,538,000 after buying an additional 9,257,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,049,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,488,000 after buying an additional 3,109,580 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

