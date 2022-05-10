Hydra (HYDRA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.63 Million

Hydra (HYDRA) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for $4.96 or 0.00015988 BTC on popular exchanges. Hydra has a market capitalization of $42.67 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hydra alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.60 or 0.00595341 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00116086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00035716 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,936.54 or 1.93302324 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,299.24 or 0.07415331 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 18,694,341 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.