Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$37.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on H. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hydro One to an underperform rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. CSFB cut Hydro One from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.88.

Shares of H stock opened at C$35.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.39. The company has a market cap of C$21.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$29.13 and a 12-month high of C$36.09.

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

