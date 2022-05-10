Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Hyliion updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

HYLN stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,632. Hyliion has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $532.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21.

In other Hyliion news, CTO Patrick Sexton sold 68,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $226,996.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 364,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,491.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HYLN. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

