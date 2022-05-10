Hyve Market Cap Tops $2.20 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and $109,524.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0860 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00527875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00037364 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00098458 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,792.71 or 2.06850437 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

