i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$312.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $299.53 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.90.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.94. The company had a trading volume of 253,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,600. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.11 million, a PE ratio of -80.80, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 17,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,520,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,663,000 after purchasing an additional 96,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 52,201 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,381 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

