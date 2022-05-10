IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($2.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

IAC traded down $4.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.63. 1,221,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.28. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on IAC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.46.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.