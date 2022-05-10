IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total transaction of C$82,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$144,041.41. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$321,614.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at C$72,240.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,607,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.90. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$2.52 and a twelve month high of C$4.74.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$371.42 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

