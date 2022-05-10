Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Trading Down 27.2% Over Last Week

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $505,706.10 and $326.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,631.31 or 0.05292783 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.57 or 0.00598843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00035725 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,345.59 or 1.95791161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 57.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00085045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

