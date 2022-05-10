ichi.farm (ICHI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $76,547.00

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 10th. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.14 or 0.00515439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00037099 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00093680 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,001.13 or 1.99049746 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.