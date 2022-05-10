ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Issues Earnings Results

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ICU Medical stock traded down $5.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.17. 354,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,702. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $183.39 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

