IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on IDXX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $663.67.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $345.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.10. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $343.62 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $501.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.57.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

