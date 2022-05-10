IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up to $15.36

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.36, but opened at $16.78. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 371 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -0.13.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Loberg purchased 21,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $499,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 10.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 35,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 10.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

