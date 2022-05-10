Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.98 and last traded at $35.98. 2,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 1,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILKAY. Citigroup lowered Iluka Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Iluka Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.3793 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 2.09%.

About Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY)

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

