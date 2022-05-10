IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,000 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,050 ($25.27) to GBX 2,000 ($24.66) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($22.32) to GBX 1,400 ($17.26) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 2,135 ($26.32) to GBX 1,845 ($22.75) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 2,000 ($24.66) to GBX 1,900 ($23.42) in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,431.00.

Shares of IMIAY opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. IMI has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $49.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.73%.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

